State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $85.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

