State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.12 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,829,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,747,000 after buying an additional 346,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after purchasing an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,518,000 after purchasing an additional 673,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after purchasing an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $617.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $558.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.