Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,268 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $99,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Legend Biotech stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

