Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Director Sells $256,322.50 in Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LegalZoom.com Stock Up 0.5%
LZ stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $11.93.
LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 299.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 179.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 75.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 440,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 507.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 922,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
LegalZoom.com Company Profile
LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.
