Insider Buying: Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Purchases 3,261 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $129.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

