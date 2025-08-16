Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNTG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

PNTG opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $872.99 million, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

