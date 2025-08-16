Kathleen Mcnally Sells 8,417 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $84,254.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,647.19. This represents a 15.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 838,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 89,603 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

