Isabelle Mckenzie Sells 2,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isabelle Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BWA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,065.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 122,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BorgWarner by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 121,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 29,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

