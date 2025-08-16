Kathleen Patricia Sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of GCM Grosvenor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,738.90. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.48.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCMG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 308.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 96.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

(Get Free Report)

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.