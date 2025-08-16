Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QSR. Melius initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $254,948,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $224,744,000. Meritage Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,839,000 after buying an additional 3,230,735 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

