Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Insider Buys $92,500.00 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) insider James Frew acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 129,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,121.40. The trade was a 23.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Frew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 11th, James Frew purchased 50,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMPY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

