Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Mobile Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Mobile Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. Research analysts expect that Mobile Infrastructure will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile Infrastructure
About Mobile Infrastructure
Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Infrastructure
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.