Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BEEP stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. Mobile Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. Research analysts expect that Mobile Infrastructure will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 99.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

