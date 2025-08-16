Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $111,450.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $111,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 178,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,060.87. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Thursday, July 10th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Paul Caine sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,814,000 after buying an additional 138,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,986,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,574,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,037,000 after buying an additional 298,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 170,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 63.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,829,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGNI

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.