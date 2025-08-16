Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) versus Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Critical Comparison

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flughafen Wien and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion 0 3 5 0 2.63

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a consensus price target of $7.9375, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. Given Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion is more favorable than Flughafen Wien.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

53.3% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flughafen Wien and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.38 $234.01 million $0.69 16.64 Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion $3.02 billion 0.23 $126.38 million ($0.27) -21.59

Flughafen Wien has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien 20.54% 13.35% 9.30% Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion -1.03% -9.89% -0.55%

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.P.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America. As of December 31, 2022, it leased 116 aircrafts and 23 spare engines. The company also offers merchandising, travel agency, and loyalty program, as well as specialized and aeronautical technical services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

