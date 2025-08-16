Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Short Interest Update

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, anincreaseof484.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brand Engagement Network Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BNAIW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Brand Engagement Network has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Get Brand Engagement Network alerts:

Brand Engagement Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Brand Engagement Network, Inc provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Engagement Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Engagement Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.