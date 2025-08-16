Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Grows By 266.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 670,900 shares, anincreaseof266.2% from the July 15th total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0743 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

