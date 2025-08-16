State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 256,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 198,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 662,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 107,324 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.20 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.