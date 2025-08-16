State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

