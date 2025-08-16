Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,100 shares, adecreaseof73.9% from the July 15th total of 207,300 shares. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 896,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Captivision to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.
Captivision Inc engages in the development and manufacture of an architectural media glass product called G-Glass which is an IT-enabled construction material capable of transforming buildings into digital media devices. The company was founded on February 24, 2023 and is headquartered in Nailsworth, the United Kingdom.
