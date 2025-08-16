State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,798 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,798 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $16,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $111.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

