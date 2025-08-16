NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Gen Wealth Partners Inc

Gen Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 848,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HSBC cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

