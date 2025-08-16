Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,200 shares, adeclineof59.1% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0749 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

