CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 75.2% in July

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 175,700 shares, adecreaseof75.2% from the July 15th total of 708,300 shares. Currently,0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $739.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

