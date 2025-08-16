Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$24.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

