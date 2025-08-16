BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Jeffrey Gould Buys 4,478 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $66,901.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,036,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,311,764.08. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,468 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $51,881.28.

On Friday, June 6th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 600 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $9,552.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeffrey Gould acquired 3,026 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $48,204.18.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of BRT stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $284.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $20.22.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is -208.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 429,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $994,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Further Reading

