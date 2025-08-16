Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $67,850.60 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $67,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,750.35. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Emergent Biosolutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.85 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.
Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Emergent Biosolutions
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
View Our Latest Report on Emergent Biosolutions
About Emergent Biosolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Biosolutions
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.