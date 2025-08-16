Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $67,850.60 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $67,850.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,750.35. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $8.85 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $472.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.42. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 5,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 95.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

