Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $209.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.84.

Applied Materials stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

