Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Canaan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Canaan Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Canaan has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.25.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 77.01% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Canaan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 32.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 200,869 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canaan by 15.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 525,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

