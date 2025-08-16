BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Price Target Raised to $7.00

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BTCS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

BTCS Stock Performance

Shares of BTCS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.17. BTCS has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 268.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. Equities research analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BTCS news, COO Michal Handerhan sold 112,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $676,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,641,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,486. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTCS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BTCS by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 24,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BTCS by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BTCS by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

