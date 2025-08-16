Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $352.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.72.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $317.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.44.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,704 shares of company stock worth $438,918,732. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 124.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 87.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.