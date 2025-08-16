D. Boral Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Price

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by D. Boral Capital from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Invivyd Price Performance

Shares of IVVD opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Invivyd has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. Invivyd had a negative net margin of 238.33% and a negative return on equity of 161.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Invivyd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invivyd

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invivyd by 644.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invivyd by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87,358 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invivyd by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 874,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

