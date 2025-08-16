American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,603 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,603 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 108,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $646.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $649.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

