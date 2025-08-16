Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.18% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

YEAR opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

