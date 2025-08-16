GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,601 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $144,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 44,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.71.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

