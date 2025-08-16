Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 952 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,603,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $801,101,000 after purchasing an additional 592,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $820,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,155.20. This represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,795 shares of company stock worth $26,401,597 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

