Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.16.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
