Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $201.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.