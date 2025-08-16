International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 665,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.89% of International Bancshares worth $152,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 183.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 836.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 2.9%

IBOC stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. International Bancshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

