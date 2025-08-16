Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,870,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,273,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,696,000 after purchasing an additional 287,562 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

