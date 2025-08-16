Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.74 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.