Invesco Ltd. Buys 897,386 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Pembina Pipeline worth $100,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 25.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,428,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after acquiring an additional 288,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 337,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,797 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.0%

PBA opened at $36.69 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.