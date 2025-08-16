Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 82.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,702 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $102,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 639.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 674.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 54.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after purchasing an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 70,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $200,476.25. Following the sale, the director owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,320. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maplebear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

