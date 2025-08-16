Invesco Ltd. Acquires 24,783 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,269,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.99% of Shake Shack worth $111,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,136.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $106.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.30. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.