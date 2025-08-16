AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.79% of AutoNation worth $109,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,261,000 after acquiring an additional 219,474 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 488,904 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 422.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $56,831,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.25.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.9%

AutoNation stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $217.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

