Invesco Ltd. Buys 357,133 Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $111,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNF. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $46,750,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 56.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after acquiring an additional 153,808 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $14,600,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $13,359,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

