Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 792 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105,666.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $47.85 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 910.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.