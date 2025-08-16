Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 312.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,819 shares of company stock worth $49,796,547. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $203.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

