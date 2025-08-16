Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

Alphabet stock opened at $203.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,819 shares of company stock worth $49,796,547. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.