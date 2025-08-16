Simplex Trading LLC Increases Position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 908.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,874 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMDL. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $12.79 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

