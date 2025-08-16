Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after buying an additional 180,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,044,000 after buying an additional 402,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after buying an additional 316,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.23 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

