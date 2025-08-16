Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of WCMI stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $369.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

